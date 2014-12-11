LONDON Dec 11 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Branimir Hrgota scored a goal reminiscent of Karel Poborsky's stunning chip at Euro '96 to help his side reach the Europa League last 32 on Thursday.

Swede Hrgota scored twice, including an outrageous scooped lob that recalled former Czech international Poborsky's goal against Portugal, in a 3-0 win over FC Zurich that helped the Germans finish top of Group A.

Villarreal followed them into the knockout stages after securing the runners-up spot with a 2-0 win at Apollon Limassol on the final night of the competition's group stage when the remaining 10 places in the knockout round were up for grabs.

Torino's passage into the last 32 was eased when hosts FC Copenhagen had Mikael Antonsson and Mathias Jorgensen sent off in the first half of a 5-1 defeat in which they took an early lead through Daniel Amartey.

Two goals from Josef Martinez, a penalty from Amauri and further efforts from Matteo Darmian and Gaston Silva ensured the Italians finished second in Group B, behind Club Bruges who won 2-1 at home to HJK Helsinki.

Besiktas's home clash with Tottenham Hotspur to decide who finished top of Group C was twice plunged into darkness when the floodlights failed in each half, but the Turkish side won 1-0 thanks to a close-range effort from Cenk Tosun.

Already-qualified Dynamo Moscow finished with a maximum 18 points after a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven in Group E, while Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk made it through from Group F behind table-toppers Inter Milan with a 1-0 home win over St Etienne.

There was nothing to play for in Group D but the goals rained down with Salzburg reinforcing their position as group winners with a 5-1 win at home to FC Astra while runners-up Celtic lost 4-3 at Dinamo Zagreb.

Holders Sevilla face a winner-takes-all decider against Rijeka in Group G later on Thursday.