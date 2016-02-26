Feb 26 Manchester United and Liverpool, English football's two most decorated clubs, were drawn together in the last 16 of the Europa League on Friday.

The arch-rivals have won 38 league titles between them as well as eight European Cups yet both are struggling in the Premier League this season and are unlikely to relish being pitted against each other at this stage of the competition.

Bookmakers' favourites Borussia Dortmund were also handed a tricky route into the last eight after being drawn against Tottenham Hotspur, who are second in the Premier League behind Leicester City.

Holders Sevilla, chasing a third successive title, will play Basel, while Valencia, who have enjoyed a recent resurgence by winning their last four games under English coach Gary Neville, face an all-Spanish tie against Athletic Bilbao.

Draw:

Shakhtar Donetsk v Anderlecht

Basel v Sevilla

Villarreal v Bayer Leverkusen

Athletic Bilbao v Valencia

Liverpool v Manchester United

Sparta Prague v Lazio

Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur

Fenerbahce v Braga

Two-legged ties to be played March 10 and 17