Soccer-Groundwork done but Spurs must now win trophies, says Pochettino
May 22 Tottenham Hotspur have laid solid foundations over the last three years but must now start winning trophies, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.
LONDON, April 7 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp enjoyed a satisfying return to Borussia Dortmund as his new side frustrated his former charges and claimed a valuable away goal to draw 1-1 in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg on Thursday.
Klopp, whose seven-year Dortmund spell ended last season, was warmly welcomed back to the Westfalenstadion and would have enjoyed his night as Liverpool took a first-half lead through Divock Origi before Mats Hummels levelled after the break.
Holders Sevilla are well-versed in the art of getting results in two-legged knockout ties and their bid for a third successive Europa League title stayed firmly on course with a 2-1 win at La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao.
Villarreal, the third Spanish club in the last eight, also enjoyed first-leg success with a 2-1 win at home to Sparta Prague, while Shakhtar Donetsk won at Braga by the same scoreline. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
May 22 West Ham United have activated a clause in goalkeeper Adrian's contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2019, manger Slaven Bilic has said.