ZURICH, March 16 Schalke 04 hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and overcome fellow Germans Borussia Moenchenglach on away goals in their Europa League last 16 tie while Manchester United edged Rostov 1-0 tp progress on Thursday.

Juan Mata's second-half goal gave the English Premier League's only survivors in the competition a 2-1 aggregate win.

Olympique Lyon clung on to eliminate AS Roma 5-4 on aggregate despite a 2-1 defeat, while former European trophy winners Ajax Amsterdam and Anderlecht also went through.

Russia's interest in this season's European competitions ended as Krasnodar threw away a promising position at home to Celta and lost 2-0 for a 4-1 aggregate defeat.

Besiktas hammered Olympiakos 4-1 (5-2 on aggregate) despite having Vincent Aboubakar, scorer of their first goal, sent off six minutes before halftime.

Genk eliminated fellow Belgians Gent 6-3 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)