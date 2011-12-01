* Schalke, Lokomotiv and Stoke reach knockout stages
* Fulham and Haifa forced to wait
By Mark Meadows
LONDON, Dec 1 Schalke 04, Lokomotiv Moscow
and Stoke City sealed places in the last 32 of the Europa League
but a 2-0 defeat at Salzburg left Paris St Germain coach Antoine
Kombouare looking over his shoulder on Thursday.
The French side were leapfrogged by Salzburg in Group F and
a home win over already-qualified Athletic Bilbao in their final
match in two weeks might not be enough for Kombouare whose side
lost 3-0 at Ligue 1 rivals Olympique Marseille at the weekend.
The coach kept his job when big-spending Qataris took over
at PSG in June but there have long been rumblings they want to
replace him with a bigger name and his largely second-string
side did him no favours in Austria.
Jakob Jantscher was completely unmarked at the far post when
he swept in a 20th-minute opener for Salzburg and an injury-time
goal by Dusan Svento meant the hosts, who next visit also-rans
Slovan Bratislava, went above PSG with a better head-to-head
record.
The long-time record scorer in the Champions League thanks
to his exploits with Real Madrid, Spaniard Raul netted his first
of the season in the continent's second club competition in
Schalke's 2-1 home win over Steaua Bucharest in Group J.
His 57th-minute goal after Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's shot was
blocked also meant the Bundesliga side secured top spot with one
match to spare after Maccabi Haifa's surprise 2-1 defeat at AEK
Larnaca, which leaves the Israelis waiting to qualify.
"We played very well in the first 25 minutes but for all our
corners we did little with them," Schalke coach Huub Stevens
told reporters.
"In the second half we showed what we are all about," he
added of the 1997 UEFA Cup winners.
Lokomotiv powered to a 3-1 home win over Sturm Graz to seize
Group L's second qualification spot and knock out the Austrians.
Anderlecht had already gone through but beat bottom side AEK
Athens 2-1 away to make it five wins from five, meaning they
will host the Russians on Dec. 14 in a fight for first place and
a better seeding.
LATE RED
Group E leaders Stoke City needed a Kenwyne Jones header
after 81 minutes to draw 1-1 at home with Dynamo Kiev and secure
their passage to the next round for the first time.
Ricardo Quaresma struck twice, including the winner in
stoppage time, to put Besiktas on the brink of qualification
from Group E with a 3-2 victory at Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Fulham, the 2010 runners-up, lost 1-0 in the rain at
already-through Twente Enschede to miss the chance to progress
and need a point at home to OB Odense in their last Group K
game.
Striker Andy Johnson will be suspended against Odense after
receiving a late red card at Twente.
Third-placed Wisla Krakow prevailed 2-1 at eliminated Odense
to move a point behind the English side with group winners
Twente travelling to Poland next.
Romanians Vaslui and Italian side Lazio remain locked
together on six points after a 0-0 stalemate as they bid to join
Group D winners Sporting, 2-0 victors over eliminated FC Zurich,
in February's first knockout round.
Atletico Madrid, PAOK Salonika, Braga, Metalist Kharkiv,
Standard Liege and Hanover 96 all reached the last 32 on Tuesday
with Sporting, Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, Legia Warsaw, Twente
and Athletic Bilbao already in the hat.
The third-placed teams in the Champions League groups drop
down into the Europa League for the knockout stage.
