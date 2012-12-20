Dec 20 European champions Chelsea will play Czech side Sparta Prague in the last 32 of the Europa League after the draw was made in Switzerland on Thursday.

The west London club dropped down into the competition after becoming the first reigning European champions to fail to get through the group stage of the Champions League.

Among the other ties, Premier League Tottenham Hotspur will face Ligue 1 Olympique Lyon and Europa League holders Atletico Madrid take on Rubin Kazan.

Five-times European champions Liverpool face Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

The first legs will be played on Feb. 14 with the return fixtures a week later. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)