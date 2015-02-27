(Adds details, quotes) Feb 27 Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella was handed a reunion with former club AS Roma in an all-Italian clash and Villarreal boss Marcelino will return to former club Sevilla following Friday's Europa League last-16 draw. Montella, who spent 10 years at Roma as a player and had a spell as caretaker coach, will get the opportunity to inflict a damaging blow on Roma when the teams meet in the two-legged tie. Holders Sevilla, bidding for a fourth victory in the competition, will face fellow Spaniards Villarreal in another stand-out clash. The match will have special significance for Villarreal's Marcelino, who was sacked as Sevilla manager following a defeat by his current club in 2012. "I said yesterday that I would prefer any other team than a Spanish side," he said on uefa.com. "It's more attractive for the players if they play against a team from somewhere else in Europe. There were some great teams and very motivating stadiums in the draw, but playing Sevilla is routine for us." The disappointment was shared by Sevilla midfielder Aleix Vidal. "There were other teams who would have been a good matchup for us, like Ajax or one of the Italians, but that's the way it goes and you can't do anything about the luck of the draw," he told the club website (www.sevilafc.com). Napoli manager Rafa Benitez is seeking to become only the second man after Giovanni Trapattoni to win the trophy for a third time after victories with Valencia in 2004 and Chelsea in 2013. His side face Dinamo Moscow in the last 16. The Italian team have a poor record against Russian clubs having won none and drawn three of four matches. Among the other ties, Inter Milan take on Germany's VfL Wolfsburg and Everton, the sole British representatives in the last 16, face Dynamo Kiev. "It is what we expected -- a tough draw," Everton manager Roberto Martinez told reporters. "We know Dynamo Kiev will be tough opponents. We would have preferred to be away first, but that's not in our control." The games will be played on March 12 and March 19 and the final is scheduled for Warsaw on May 27. Draw: Everton v Dynamo Kiev Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Ajax Amsterdam Zenit St Petersburg v Torino VfL Wolfsburg v Inter Milan Villarreal v Sevilla Napoli v Dinamo Moscow Club Bruges v Besiktas Fiorentina v AS Roma (Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Ed Osmond)