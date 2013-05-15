AMSTERDAM May 15 A stoppage-time goal from Branislav Ivanovic helped Chelsea become the first English club to win all three of UEFA's major trophies as they beat Benfica 2-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The Serbian defender sent the London fans wild with delight when he climbed high at the far post and sent a header back across goalkeeper Artur into the corner of the net following a corner from Juan Mata.

Fernando Torres had put Chelsea in front with a breathtaking solo goal in the 59th minute before Oscar Cardozo equalised with a penalty nine minutes later.

Victory meant Chelsea emulated Ajax Amsterdam, Bayern Munich and Juventus in becoming the only clubs to win the European Cup, Europa League and the now defunct Cup Winners' Cup. (Editing by Justin Palmer)