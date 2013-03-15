LONDON, March 15 There were renewed calls for action against racism in Italian football on Friday after Inter Milan fans were accused of abusing Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor in a Europa League last 16 clash in the San Siro.

Adebayor, who scored his side's crucial away goal in a 4-1 defeat in the second leg that saw them scrape through to the quarter-finals, was subjected to monkey chants and plastic bananas were waved in one section of the half-empty stadium.

"It's very easy to hear the chanting so I'm sure UEFA will act on it," Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas told reporters after Thursday's match.

British newspapers lambasted Inter and the Italian game on Friday.

The latest racism incident follows last month's Milan derby in which former Inter striker Mario Balotelli was racially abused by fans, leading to Inter being fined 50,000 euros ($64,900).

Lazio, who have a long-standing right wing element among their fans, were ordered by UEFA last month to play two matches behind closed doors after racism by their fans in Europa League matches against Tottenham, Maribor and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Rome club have reached the last eight of the Europa League having beaten VfB Stuttgart, with the home leg played in an empty stadium. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman)