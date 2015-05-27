WARSAW Sevilla's Europa League victory was all the sweeter for the locals packed into Warsaw's National Stadium on Wednesday because of the coming of age of a player they hope will be Poland's next big international talent.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, 25, capped an assured performance at the heart of midfield with their first goal in a 3-2 win over Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk that secured a Champions League group stage spot and drew praise from coach Unai Emery.

"Krychowiak is a very demanding player, he demands a lot from himself and from those around him. He is absolutely committed," Emery told a news conference.

The development of striker Robert Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund and now Bayern Munich has given Polish fans their first genuinely accomplished outfield international since Zbigniew Boniek led the team to third place in the 1982 World Cup.

Krychowiak left Poland aged 16 for Girondins Bordeaux and has grown up steadily in the French and now Spanish leagues to become a fixture in the Polish national side since missing out on a disappointing campaign as hosts of Euro 2012.

He will return to the Warsaw stadium in just over a fortnight to facce Georgia as Poland seek to defend their lead in Euro 2016 qualifying from Germany and Scotland.

"Dreams do come true," Krychowiak told Reuters after the game. "This has been a wonderful year for me, crowning all my work until now. It really felt like home in front of the Polish and Sevilla fans."

Speculation is rife in the Polish press that Krychowiak will build on a year that has seen him picked by Sky Sports and influential Spanish daily Marca in their La Liga teams of the season by leaving Sevilla.

Asked if it was his last game for the club, Krychowiak said with a grin: "I hope not."

Emery added that he thought the Pole would develop along with the club next year.

"He is made of something special, he is made of some tough special material," he said. "The opportunity to play in the Champions League will fulfil him and make him develop even further."

