PARIS Everton asked fans to avoid the centre of Lille on Thursday after clashes between supporters of the Premier League club and the police ahead of a Europa League Group H game on Thursday.

Dozens of anti-riot police used teargas and warning shots to disperse around 200 English fans who had gathered at the city's main Grand Place early in the afternoon, police told Reuters.

A number of shop windows were broken in the 10-minute brawl and a British national had been detained, a spokesperson said, adding that there had been no injuries.

"We advise Everton fans in Lille to avoid the main square in the city centre," the Premier League club said on its Twitter feed after the incidents.

A police source told Reuters the trouble started after British officers in plainclothes who had travelled to Lille, tried to arrest an Everton fan they had recognized.

"There were just a few of them and they were quickly surrounded by a mob. They found shelter in a bookshop and the anti-riot police were called to take control of the situation," the source said.

The spokesperson earlier had said the anti-riot police had been deployed to "protect the surroundings from potential clashes" between fans of the two clubs.

The Reuters' source said the police were "nervous" after around 50 Lille fans ransacked a bar where Everton followers, including children, were enjoying a quiet night on Wednesday.

The game between Lille and Everton has been branded a "high risk" event by the French authorities, with almost 8,000 British fans expected to attend the match.

Despite the outbreak, English fans no longer cause widespread havoc in Europe as they did in the past and violent incidents involving fans of English clubs on the continent are now relatively rare.

