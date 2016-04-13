Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has drawn comparisons between his team's upcoming Europa League quarter-final, second-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund and playing the FIFA video game.

Dortmund, second in the Bundesliga, travel to Anfield for the return leg on Thursday having conceded an away goal in the 1-1, first-leg draw in Germany, and Sturridge drew the unusual parallel to describe his emotions before the game.

"It's like when you're playing a final on FIFA and you're playing against your mate. You've all put 20 pounds ($28.46) in the middle and there's 100 pounds.

"The pressure's on, your palms are sweaty, but as you get into the game, the nerves go away and you enjoy it. And that's exactly what it's like," he told his club's website.

"It's going to be a great occasion, not just for the players but the fans, for everyone who isn't involved with Liverpool as well -- they'll enjoy the match.

"It's one of those occasions where you just soak it all up, enjoy it, embrace it, have fun, that's what you live for."

($1 = 0.7026 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)