Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is optimistic that the Anfield crowd can inspire another Europa League fightback when they host Spanish side Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday.

The Merseyside club have enjoyed several famous European nights in Liverpool, including comeback wins over St Etienne in 1977 and Olympiakos in 2005, and more recently their gripping rally to stun Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

Juergen Klopp's men head into the game needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit, having lost last week's first leg to an injury-time strike from Adrian Lopez at El Madrigal, and Mignolet is hoping that vociferous home support can spur the team to victory again.

"We know when the fans are behind us, it's so much easier. At home, there's always something possible, a European night at Anfield," Mignolet told the club website.

"We're obviously confident that it's still possible but we have to stay calm and as players, focus on our jobs, to play at our best to try and get through.

"That's what everyone wants in the dressing room -- everybody in Liverpool -- to go to the final."

Should Liverpool go on to win the Europa League final in Basel on May 18, it will end an 11-year wait for continental success and earn the side a berth in the group stage of next season's Champions League.

