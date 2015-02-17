LONDON Feb 17 Liverpool's Lazar Markovic has been suspended by UEFA for the next four European matches after being sent off in the Champions League group stage match against Basel in December.

He will miss both legs of the Europa League last-32 tie against Besiktas and both Round of 16 matches if Liverpool advance.

The 20-year-old Serbian midfielder was handed an extra match ban because he was sent off playing for Benfica against Juventus in last season's Europa League semi-final when he was red-carded after rowing with the referee following his late substitution.

Markovic's dismissal against Basel was hotly disputed by Liverpool because, as he ran with the ball he appeared to push his hand into the face of the chasing Behrang Safari but he never looked behind him to check where the opponent was.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)