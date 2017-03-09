Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the hard and patchy playing surface being used for his side's Europa League tie at FC Rostov's Olimp-2 stadium but the Portuguese has received little sympathy from UEFA over the issue.
United play the Russian side in a Round of 16 first-leg encounter on Thursday, in what will be only the second competitive game at the stadium since the Russian League resumed after a long winter break.
"I just had a quick contact with one gentleman from UEFA when I was looking at the pitch," Mourinho told reporters ahead of the game.
"And when I told him about my concerns, the gentleman told me the players are insured -- if something happens, no problem.
"It's hard for me to believe we are going to play on that field, if you can call it a field."
Mourinho, who has Zlatan Ibrahimovic available despite the striker's three-match domestic ban for violent conduct, and midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan back after a two-match absence, said the pitch had presented him with a selection dilemma.
"I don't know which team I will play, I don't know if Mkhitaryan is going to play," he added. "I have a lot to think because I was expecting something more playable."
After the Europa League tie, United return home to face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Monday.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.