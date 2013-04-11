Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 11 Newcastle United 1 Benfica 1 - Europa League quarter-final, second leg result.
Benfica win 4-2 on aggregate
At St. James' Park, Newcastle
Scorers:
Newcastle: Papiss Cisse 71
Benfica: Eduardo Salvio 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Newcastle: 1-Tim Krul; 5-Danny Simpson, 6-Mike Williamson, 13-Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, 35-Massadio Haidara (22-Sylvain Marveaux 67); 7-Moussa Sissoko, 8-Vurnon Anita (10-Hatem Ben Arfa 63), 20-Gael Bigirimana (23-Shola Ameobi 46), 18-Jonas Gutierrez, 4-Yohan Cabaye; 9-Papiss Cisse.
Benfica: 1-Artur; 34-Andre Almeida, 4-Luisao, 24-Ezequiel Garay, 25-Melgarejo; 18-Eduardo Salvio (33-Jardel 90+3), 21-Nemanja Matic, 35-Enzo Perez; 15-Ola John (19-Rodrigo 76), 11-Lima (7-Oscar Cardozo 72), 20-Nicolas Gaitan.
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) (Compiled by Josh Reich; Editing by Ken Ferris)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.