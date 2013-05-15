Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 15 Result from the Europa League final at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday
Benfica 1 Oscar Cardozo 68 (pen)
Chelsea 2 Fernando Torres 59, Branislav Ivanovic 90+3
Halftime: 0-0
Attendance: 46,163
Teams:
Benfica: 1-Artur; 34-Andre Almeida, 4-Luisao, 24-Ezequiel Garay (33-Jardel 78), 25-Melgarejo (15-Ola John 66); 35-Enzo Perez, 21-Nemanja Matic, 19-Rodrigo (11-Lima 66); 20-Nicolas Gaitan, 18-Eduardo Salvio; 7-Oscar Cardozo.
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech, 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 24-Gary Cahill, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 3-Ashley Cole; 4-David Luiz, 8-Frank Lampard; 7-Ramires, 10-Juan Mata, 11-Oscar; 9-Fernando Torres.
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) (Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.