Soccer-Midfielder Williams extends Palace stay
June 8 Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.
July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 1 first leg matches on Tuesday. Qualification Round 1 Tuesday, July 3, first leg Shkendija 79 (Macedonia FYR) - Portadown (Northern Ireland) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Víkingur (Faroe Islands) - FK Gomel (Belarus) 0-6 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, July 5 Khazar Lenkoran (Azerbaijan) v Kalju Nomme (Estonia) (1500) KuPS (Finland) v Llanelli (Wales) (1530) Trans Narva (Estonia) v Inter Baku (Azerbaijan) (1530) Renova Cepciste (Macedonia FYR) v Libertas (San Marino) (1530) Jagodina (Serbia) v Ordabasy (Kazakhstan) (1530) FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) v KFK Siauliai (Lithuania) (1545) Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) v Floriana (Malta) (1600) Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia) v Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) (1600) FK Baki (Azerbaijan) v Mura 05 (Slovenia) (1600) Rudar (Montenegro) v Shirak Gyumri (Armenia) (1600) JJK (Finland) v Stabaek (Norway) (1600) Suduva Marijampole (Lithuania) v PFK/Daugava Riga (Latvia) (1630) Dacia Chisinau (Moldova) v MIK Celje (Slovenia) (1630) FC Differdange 03 (Luxembourg) v NSI Runavik (Faroe Islands) (1630) SK Tirane (Albania) v CS Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) (1700) Birkirkara (Malta) v Metalurg Skopje (Macedonia FYR) (1700) Torpedo Kutaisi (Georgia) v FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) (1700) Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) v Hibernians (Malta) (1730) FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) v Osijek (Croatia) (1730) Twente Enschede (Netherlands) v UE Santa Coloma (Andorra) (1745) Lech Poznan (Poland) v Zhetisu Taldyqorghan (Kazakhstan) (1800) Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) v Jeunesse Esch (Luxembourg) (1800) EB/Streymur (Faroe Islands) v Gandzasar Kapan (Armenia) (1800) MTK Hungaria (Hungary) v FK Senica (Slovakia) (1815) Teuta Durrës (Albania) v Metalurgi Rustava (Georgia) (1830) Flamurtari (Albania) v Honved (Hungary) (1830) La Fiorita (San Marino) v SK Liepajas Metalurgs (Latvia) (1830) CEFN Druids AFC (Wales) v MyPa Myllykoski (Finland) (1830) Bangor City (Wales) v Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) (1845) Bohemians (Ireland) v ór Akureyri (Iceland) (1845) Cliftonville (Northern Ireland) v Kalmar (Sweden) (1845) St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) v IBV (Iceland) (1845) Crusaders (Northern Ireland) v Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) (1900) Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia & Herzegovina) v Celik (Montenegro) (1905) FH (Iceland) v USV Eschen-Mauren (Liechtenstein) (1915) (Editing by John Mehaffey)
June 8 Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.
June 8 Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year's World Cup finals.