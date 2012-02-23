Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Europa League last 32 second leg matches on Thursday. Schalke 04 (Germany) 3 Viktoria Plzen (C. Republic)1AET Schalke 04 win 4-2 on aggregate. Anderlecht (Belgium) 0 AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1 AZ Alkmaar win 2-0 on aggregate. Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1 Lazio (Italy) 0 Atletico Madrid win 4-1 on aggregate. Besiktas (Turkey) 0 Braga (Portugal) 1 Besiktas win 2-1 on aggregate. Manchester United (England) 1 Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 2 Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate. Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 4 Salzburg (Austria) 1 Metalist Kharkiv win 8-1 on aggregate. Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1 Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0 Olympiakos Piraeus win 2-0 on aggregate. Sporting (Portugal) 1 Legia Warsaw (Poland) 0 Sporting win 3-2 on aggregate. Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 1 Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0 Bilbao win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Club Bruges (Belgium) 0 Hanover 96 (Germany) 1 Hanover 96 win 3-1 on aggregate. Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 1 Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0 Twente Enschede win 2-0 on aggregate. PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0 Udinese (Italy) 3 Udinese win 3-0 on aggregate. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 4 Trabzonspor (Turkey) 1 PSV Eindhoven win 6-2 on aggregate. Standard Liege (Belgium) 0 Wisla Krakow (Poland) 0 Standard Liege win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. Valencia (Spain) 1 Stoke City (England) 0 Valencia win 2-0 on aggregate. Played on Wednesday Manchester City (England) 4 Porto (Portugal) 0 Manchester City win 6-1 on aggregate.
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)