Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 11 Rubin Kazan 3 Chelsea 2 - Europa League quarter-final, second leg result. Chelsea win 5-4 on aggregate At Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Scorers: Rubin: Ivan Marcano 51, Gokdeniz Karadeniz 62, Bebras Natcho 75 Chelsea: Fernando Torres 5, Victor Moses 55 Halftime: 0-1 Teams: Rubin Kazan: 1-Sergei Ryzhikov; 3-Cristian Ansaldi, 4-Cesar Navas, 25-Ivan Marcano, 2-Oleg Kuzmin (19-Vitali Kaleshin 46); 10-Alan Kasaev (8-Aleksandr Ryazantsev 72), 66-Bebras Natcho, 6-Pablo Orbaiz (22-Vladimir Dyadyun 66), 61-Goekdeniz Karadeniz; 99-Jose Rondon, 23-Roman Eremenko Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 26-John Terry, 4-David Luiz, 19-Paulo Ferreira; 13-Victor Moses, 7-Ramires (12-John Obi Mikel 60), 8-Frank Lampard (2-Branislav Ivanovic 90), 57-Nathan Ake, 30-Yossi Benayoun (11-Oscar 77); 9-Fernando Torres. Referee: Firat Aydinus (Turkey) (Compiled by Josh Reich; Editing by Ken Ferris)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.