Southampton manager Claude Puel has urged his squad not to get carried away after Thursday's 2-1 Europa League win over Italian side Inter Milan as they still have work to do to secure qualification to the knockout stages.

Defender Virgil van Dijk cancelled out Mauro Icardi's first-half opener in the 64th minute and an own goal from Yuto Nagatomo five minutes later gave Southampton the win.

"It was important to get this result and it's a good result but it's not finished of course," Puel told British media, adding "... it was a fantastic game for my players but the work is not finished."

Southampton, who are second in their group after four games, will travel to face leaders Sparta Prague on Nov. 24 and wrap up the group stage by hosting Hapoel Beer-Sheva next month.

They play Hull in the Premier League on Sunday.

