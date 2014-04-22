BARCELONA Despite having lost key players this season Sevilla and Valencia go head-to-head in their Europa League semi-final on Thursday, underlining the enduring quality of La Liga compared to the continent's wealthier leagues.

There was an exodus of talent from Spain ahead of this campaign with many players going to the Premier League as clubs other than powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona, fought to control spiralling debts.

Despite fears of a deterioration in quality, however, they still possess four teams in the semi-finals of Europe's top two competitions.

While all attention is first on Madrid in the Champions League with Atletico and Real hosting Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively, it will then switch to Sevilla where the Andalusian side take on Valencia.

It has been a difficult season of change for Sevilla but after a slow start where there was mounting pressure on coach Unai Emery, the side has responded since Christmas and now they boast nine wins from 10 games in La Liga and are still pushing for a Champions League place.

Manchester City-bound Alvaro Negredo and Jesus Navas were among those who left and it took time for Emery to knit together a new side with so many fresh faces.

The team is built around the skills of midfielder Ivan Rakitic while on-loan signings from England, Stephane Mbia and Daniel Carrico, from QPR and Reading respectively, have given them solidity.

"I don't like to make judgments at the moment because the best is still to come: the most enjoyable and the most difficult. We will continue on the same lines and clearly in Europe is where everyone wants to be," Emery told a news conference ahead of the Valencia tie.

"A great club like this deserves to be in this competition and from here on we will try and show our strengths and bring people together.

"It is fine if people are excited by the game but we are not getting carried away as it will be a contest of 180 minutes where a lot of aspects come into play."

Valencia's season has been more inconsistent and disappointing performances, which led to the departure of Miroslav Djukic, have at times been overshadowed by their crippling debts.

New coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has failed to provide inspiration so far and now a run of one win in five games has left them down in eighth place in the Spanish table.

The Europa League gives Valencia the possibility to rescue a disappointing season domestically.

"We play every game to win it for the badge, because Valencia is a great club and you have to fight each game as though it is the last. We are now at the doors of a final, we have the support of the people from Valencia and we want them to enjoy it," midfielder Sofiane Feghouli told a news conference.

"It would be fantastic for us to reach the final and we will try and have a good game in Sevilla first. Then the atmosphere in the Mestalla will be amazing but first we have a tough game in Sevilla where the difference will be in the small details."

