LONDON Dec 15 Stoke City boss Tony Pulis
will not make a complaint to UEFA even though two of his players
were targeted by missile-throwing Besiktas fans during
Wednesday's Europa League match in Istanbul.
"We won't be complaining to anyone. We're Stoke and we
don't complain," Pulis told reporters after the match ended in a
3-1 win for the home side.
A cigarette lighter was thrown at Ricardo Fuller after he
opened the scoring for the vistors at the Inonu Stadium while
Jermaine Pennant was initially unable to take a corner because
of the objects raining down on him during the second half.
Several Besiktas players appealed for calm from their fans
and Polish referee Marcin Borski stopped play and spoke to the
home bench before the situation calmed down.
Besiktas could still be in trouble with UEFA if the referee
details the incidents in his match report.
Pennant said: "I was about to take a corner and I was
getting pelted with everything: lighters, euro coins; I was
thinking of picking one up and putting it in my sock.
"I didn't want to take it because every second I could see
things flying past me. Until that stopped I didn't feel
comfortable taking the corner and then obviously the referee
called me away."
Stoke had already qualified for the last 32 before the
match, but Besiktas made sure of their place with their victory
and top place in Group E.
Fuller put Stoke ahead with an early goal but the turning
point came after an hour when Stoke's central defender Matthew
Upson conceded a penalty and was sent off for bringing down Hugo
Almeida.
Manuel Fernandes made it 1-1 with the penalty before Mustafa
Pektemek headed Besiktas ahead after 74 minutes and Edu scored
with a brilliantly-struck curler eight minutes from the end.
Besiktas won the group with 12 points, followed by Stoke on
11. Dynamo Kiev and Maccabi Tel Aviv, who drew 3-3 in their
match, were both eliminated.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)