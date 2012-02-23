Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Europa League last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 6 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Aras OEzbiliz 37, Toby Alderweireld 87 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 67,328 - - - Metalist Kharkiv 4 Martin Hinteregger 28og, Jonathan Cristaldo 62, Sebastian Blanco 63, Marlos 87 Salzburg 1 Jakob Jantscher 56 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Rafik Djebbour 14 Rubin Kazan 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,000 - - - Anderlecht 0 AZ Alkmaar 1 Maarten Martens 54 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,000 - - - Atletico Madrid 1 Diego Godin 48 Lazio 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,000 - - - Schalke 04 3 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 8,106,120+1 Viktoria Plzen 1 Frantisek Rajtoral 88 Red Card: Marek Bakos 61 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 51,000 - - - Besiktas 0 Braga 1 Lima 25 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,000 - - - Sporting 1 Matias Fernandez 84 Legia Warsaw 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Athletic Bilbao 1 Iker Muniain 62 Red Card: Fernando Amorebieta 60 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,000 - - - Valencia 1 Jonas 24 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 55,000 - - - Twente Enschede 1 Nacer Chadli 28 Steaua Bucharest 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,000 - - - Standard Liege 0 Wisla Krakow 0 Red Card: Gervasio Nunez 63 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,000 - - - PAOK Salonika 0 Udinese 3 Danilo 6, Antonio Floro Flores 15, Maurizio Domizzi 51pen Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,000 - - - PSV Eindhoven 4 Dries Mertens 15pen, Tim Matavz 31,53, Kevin Strootman 38 Trabzonspor 1 Burak Yilmaz 43 Red card: Tolga Zengin 44 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Club Bruges 0 Hanover 96 1 Mame Biram Diouf 21 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Wednesday, February 22 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 1, Edin Dzeko 76, David Silva 84, David Pizarro 86 Porto 0 Red card: Rolando 77 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,538 - - -
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)