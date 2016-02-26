Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his squad has enough strength in depth to compete for both domestic and continental honours after his side reached the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs advanced 4-1 on aggregate following an impressive 3-0 second leg win over Italian side Fiorentina and are second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Leicester City with 12 games left.

"I think we have enough quality and a big enough squad that we can do both. Why prioritise one of them?" Pochettino, who saw his side get knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace last weekend, told British media.

"I think that we have to try to be competitive in every competition. We are happy in the way that we are and now I think we need to put all our energy into recovering our players and to feeling good for the next game."

Pochettino also confirmed that the North London side hope to welcome back influential striker Harry Kane, who missed Thursday's game with a broken nose, for the league clash against relegation-threatened Swansea City on Sunday.

