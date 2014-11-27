LONDON Nov 27 Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday was suspended for several minutes after three separate pitch invasions.

The referee took the players off the field after 38 minutes of the Group C game with the teams drawing 0-0. The players returned to the field about 10 minutes later.

The pitch invaders appeared to be wearing identical branded t-shirts and British media reported that it could have been part of a marketing stunt.

Tottenham were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)