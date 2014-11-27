* Fans invade pitch three times

* Referee takes players from field (Adds Tottenham statement)

LONDON Nov 27 Tottenham Hotspur could be facing a UEFA punishment after their Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday was suspended for several minutes after three separate pitch invasions.

The referee took the players off the field after 38 minutes of the Group C game with the teams drawing 0-0. The players returned to the field about 10 minutes later and Tottenham won the match 1-0.

The pitch invaders appeared to be wearing identical branded t-shirts and British media reported that it could have been part of a marketing stunt.

"Three pitch invaders at tonight's match have been arrested and are assisting police with their enquiries," Tottenham said in a statement.

"We shall provide an update as soon as we have established the full facts.

"We apologise to fans for the disruptions caused by this totally unacceptable behaviour." (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris/Greg Stutchbury)