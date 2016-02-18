HERNING, Denmark Feb 18 Manchester United's troubles took another turn for the worse before Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg at Danish side Midtjylland when goalkeeper David de Gea was injured in the warm-up.

The Spain international failed to respond to treatment and was replaced in the team by Sergio Romero.

United were already without 12 players through injury or illness including captain Wayne Rooney.

With the club struggling to make the top four of the Premier League, the Europa League is their best chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. (Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Tony Jimenez)