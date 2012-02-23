Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
ZURICH Feb 23 Manchester United scraped into the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday despite being outplayed in a 2-1 home loss to Ajax Amsterdam.
Missing Wayne Rooney due to a throat infection, United squeezed through 3-2 on aggregate after a nerve-wracking finale and another shaky performance at Old Trafford where they have won one of only four European matches this season.
United, 2-0 ahead from the first leg, appeared to be cruising when Javier Hernandez put them ahead after six minutes with a clinical goal.
The slick-passing Dutch side refused to be overawed and leveled with a superb left-foot strike from Aras Ozbiliz in the 37th minute despite a suspected handball by Nicolas Lodeiro in the buildup.
Ajax, the first Dutch team to win at Old Trafford, took control of the game and were unlucky not to go ahead just before the hour when Siem de Jong's header was brilliantly turned over the goal by David De Gea.
Although United eased Ajax's grip after Paul Scholes came on, defender Toby Aldeweireld stole ahead of hesistant defenders to head home from an inswinging free kick in the 87th minute.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)