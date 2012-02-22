MANCHESTER England Feb 22 Wayne Rooney
will miss Manchester United's Europa League match with Ajax
Amsterdam on Thursday after picking up a throat infection,
manager Alex Ferguson said on Wednesday.
Rooney first felt the symptoms following last week's first
leg in Amsterdam and although he reported for training on
Wednesday, he was sent home so he has a chance of recovering to
be fit for Sunday's Premier League match at Norwich City.
"Wayne is out tomorrow," said Ferguson on Wednesday. "He has
a really bad throat. There were traces of it in Amsterdam and we
gave him some medication but it got worse.
"He has been in bed over the weekend and came in today for
the first time and we are trying hard to get him right for
Sunday."
United are 2-0 up from the first leg and look set to reach
the last 16 where they will meet either Lokomotiv Moscow or
Athletic Bilbao.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)