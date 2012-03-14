March 14 Manchester United midfielder
Anderson could be out of action for up to five weeks with a
hamstring injury, the Premier League champions' manager Alex
Ferguson said on Wednesday.
The Brazilian, who has been plagued by injury problems all
season, did not fly out with the squad for Thursday's Europa
League match at Athletic Bilbao.
"Anderson could be out for four to five weeks with a
hamstring injury," Ferguson told a news conference in Bilbao.
"Some hamstrings are relatively straightforward but we have
to wait and see how he is in the next week or so to get a better
idea."
United defender Phil Jones also missed the trip due to
illness and Portuguese winger Nani has a sore foot but Ecuador
winger Antonio Valencia returned to the squad after four weeks
out with a hamstring injury.
United lost the home leg of the last-16 tie against Bilbao
3-2 and Ferguson is expecting another difficult match.
"They had a great motivation last week coming to Old
Trafford but whether they can maintain that is difficult to
say," Ferguson said. "We expect them to. We just need to step up
our performance level."
(Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Mark Meadows)