May 9 UEFA Cup/Europa League finals since the
competition replaced the Inter Cities Fairs Cup in 1971-72:
Season Winners Runners-Up Agg score
1971-72 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wan. 3-2
1972-73 Liverpool Bor.Moenchengladbach 3-2
1973-74 Feyenoord Tottenham Hotspur 4-2
1974-75 Bor.Moenchengladbach Twente Enschede 5-1
1975-76 Liverpool Club Bruges 4-3
1976-77 Juventus Athletic Bilbao 2-2*
1977-78 PSV Eindhoven Bastia 3-0
1978-79 Bor.Moenchengladbach Red Star Belgrade 2-1
1979-80 Eintracht Frankfurt Bor.Moenchengladbach 3-3*
1980-81 Ipswich Town AZ Alkmaar 5-4
1981-82 IFK Gothenburg Hamburg SV 4-0
1982-83 Anderlecht Benfica 2-1
1983-84 Tottenham Hotspur Anderlecht 2-2
(Tottenham won 4-3 on penalties)
1984-85 Real Madrid Videoton 3-1
1985-86 Real Madrid Cologne 5-3
1986-87 IFK Gothenburg Dundee United 2-1
1987-88 Bayer Leverkusen Espanyol 3-3
(Bayer Leverkusen won 3-2 on penalties)
1988-89 Napoli VfB Stuttgart 5-4
1989-90 Juventus Fiorentina 3-1
1990-91 Inter Milan AS Roma 2-1
1991-92 Ajax Amsterdam Torino 2-2*
1992-93 Juventus Borussia Dortmund 6-1
1993-94 Inter Milan Salzburg 2-0
1994-95 Parma Juventus 2-1
1995-96 Bayern Munich Bordeaux 5-1
1996-97 Schalke 04 Inter Milan 1-1
(Schalke 04 won 4-1 on penalties)
1997-98 Inter Milan Lazio 3-0
1998-99 Parma Olympique Marseille 3-0
1999-2000 Galatasaray Arsenal 0-0aet
(Galatasaray won 4-1 on penalties)
2000-01 Liverpool Alaves 5-4aet
2001-02 Feyenoord Borussia Dortmund 3-2
2002-03 Porto Celtic 3-2aet
2003-04 Valencia Olympique Marseille 2-0
2004-05 CSKA Moscow Sporting Lisbon 3-1
2005-06 Sevilla Middlesbrough 4-0
2006-07 Sevilla Espanyol 2-2aet
(Sevilla won 3-1 on penalties)
2007-08 Zenit St Petersburg Rangers 2-0
2008-09 Shakhtar Donetsk Werder Bremen 2-1aet
2009-10 Atletico Madrid Fulham 2-1aet
2010-11 Porto Braga 1-0
2011-12 Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao 3-0
Notes: Scores marked by * denote won on away goals.
From the 1997-98 season finals were decided by one match.
From the 2009/10 season the competition was renamed Europa
League.
