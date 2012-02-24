Athletic Bilbao players celebrate their victory over Lokomotiv Moscow at the end of their Europa League Round of 32 second leg soccer match at San Mames stadium in Bilbao February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

ZURICH Ten-man Athletic Bilbao beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 on Thursday to reach the Europa League last 16 as Steaua Bucharest's dream of playing the final in their home city ended at Twente Enschede.

Udinese progressed with a 3-0 win at PAOK Salonika and PSV Eindhoven demolished 10-man Trabzonspor 4-1 to join them.

Bilbao, under eccentric former Chile and Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa, struggled to claw back a 2-1 first-leg deficit against the Russians and their cause appeared to be lost when Fernando Amorebieta was given a second yellow card for a trip of Roman Shishkin on the hour.

But only two minutes later Iker Muniain scored at the far post to send Athletic through on away goals.

Former European champions Steaua took a 1-0 deficit to Twente Enschede and their slim hopes ended just before the half hour following a blunder by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, who lost his footing as he tried to control a back pass.

Luuk de Jong pounced before squaring to Nacer Chadli, who calmly rolled the ball into the unguarded net to end the Romanians' hopes.

Udinese, held 0-0 at home by PAOK last week, raced to a 2-0 lead after only 15 minutes thanks to Danilo, who took advantage of sloppy defending to head in, and a deflected shot by Antonio Floro Flores.

Maurizio Domizzi completed the scoring with a second-half penalty.

Tim Matavz scored twice for former UEFA Cup winners PSV against Trabzonspor, who had Tolga Zengin sent off before halftime for deliberate handball. The Dutch side won 6-2 on aggregate.

Hanover 96 won 1-0 at Bruges to complete a 3-1 aggregate win while Valencia's 1-0 win over Stoke City, thanks to a first-half goal from Jonas, sent them through 2-0.

Standard Liege also went through despite a goalless draw at home to Wisla Krakow who had Gervasio Nunez sent off for a second bookable offence just after the hour. The Belgians won on away goals.

