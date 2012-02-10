SOFIA Levski Sofia agreed personal terms with Serie A side Lecce defender Souleymane Diamoutene and will complete the transfer subject to medical examinations, the Bulgarian club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who scored two goals in 45 games for Mali and also played for Perugia, Roma and Bari in the Italian top flight, will sign a 2-1/2-year contract with the 26-times Bulgarian champions.

Diamoutene will become the second defender to join Levski during the Bulgarian championship's winter break after Portuguese left back Nuno Pinto, who arrived from Nacional Madeira.

Levski, who also signed Portuguese midfielder Cristovao last week, are fourth in the league with 33 points from 15 games, only three points behind leaders Ludogorets.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John Mehaffey)