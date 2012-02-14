SOFIA Feb 14 Dimitar Berbatov, Stilian Petrov and Martin Petrov were all omitted on Tuesday from Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev's first squad to visit Hungary for a friendly on Feb. 29.

Last year, Bulgarian Football Union vice-president Yordan Lechkov said the Petrovs should end their international careers but the Premier League duo ruled out retirement in a joint statement.

Aston Villa midfielder Stilian Petrov, 32, is Bulgaria's most-capped player with 105 appearances while Bolton Wanderers winger Martin Petrov, 33, has scored 19 goals in 89 games.

Manchester United striker Berbatov, Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals, was left out again having quit in 2010 despite saying last week he would be open to an approach from Penev for the game in Gyor.

Penev included five players from surprise Bulgarian league leaders Ludogorets and Lecce striker Valeri Bojinov, who was largely ignored by previous coach Lothar Matthaeus.

Bulgaria - who also play friendlies with Netherlands and Ukraine this year - have been drawn in a tough 2014 World Cup qualifying group with Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Armenia and Malta.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nikolay Mihaylov (Twente Enschede), Stoyan Kolev (Chernomorets Burgas)

Defenders: Ivan Bandalovski (CSKA Sofia), Stanislav Manolev (PSV Eindhoven), Yordan Minev (Ludogorets), Nikolay Bodurov (Litex Lovech), Valentin Iliev (Steaua Bucharest), Ivan Ivanov (Partizan Belgrade), Petar Zanev (Litex Lovech), Veselin Minev (Antalyaspor)

Midfielders: Svetoslav Dyakov (Ludogorets), Vladimir Gadzhev (Levski Sofia), Boris Galchev (CSKA Sofia), Georgi Milanov (Litex Lovech), Hristo Zlatinski (Lokomotiv Plovdiv), Georgi Sarmov (Kasimpasa)

Forwards: Alexander Tonev (Lech Poznan), Mihail Alexandrov (Ludogorets), Emil Gargorov (Ludogorets), Valeri Bojinov (Lecce), Ivelin Popov (Gaziantepspor), Ivan Stoyanov (Ludogorets) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)