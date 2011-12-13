Dec 13 Celtic will not appeal against a fine imposed by UEFA for "illicit chanting" at last month's Europa League match against Rennes in Glasgow, the Scottish League club said on Tuesday.

UEFA's control and disciplinary panel fined Celtic 15,000 euros (12,700 pounds) on Monday for pro-Irish Republican Army (IRA) chanting during the 3-1 win over the French side on Nov.3.

The match delegate reported the club after being informed of the nature of the chants by Strathclyde police.

"It is very disappointing and a source of real regret amongst our supporters that Celtic's proud history of exemplary conduct has been tarnished in this way by such a tiny minority," chief executive Peter Lawwell said in a statement.

The 1967 European champions escaped action earlier this month for similar chants at a domestic match in October when the Scottish Premier League ruled the club had taken all reasonable action to prevent such "unacceptable conduct". (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)