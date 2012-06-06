SINGAPORE, June 6 June 6 Niko Kranjcar is set to leave Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and join Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev after Euro 2012, the Croatia midfielder has said.

"The two clubs have reached an agreement, there are just a few minor details to be sorted out and I am still to define my personal terms," Kranjcar told Zagreb daily Sportske Novosti on Wednesday.

"I will let my agent handle it as I am now completely focused on playing for the national team in Euro 2012," he said.

The talented 27-year-old attacking midfielder has largely struggled at Tottenham since he joined them in 2009 from Portsmouth, amid stiff competition in the North London team.

Although one of Croatia's most experienced players in Euro 2012, he faces a battle with Ivan Perisic and Ivan Rakitic to break into the first eleven in the June 8-July 1 tournament in Poland and Ukraine.

Croatia, who have been drawn in Group C alongside holders Spain, Italy and Ireland, open their campaign against the Irish in Poznan on Sunday.

