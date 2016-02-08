PARIS Euro 2016 hosts France will play home friendlies against Cameroon and Scotland in the build-up to this year's tournament, the French Football Federation said on Monday.

The French will face Cameroon on May 30 in Nantes and Scotland on June 4 in Metz. They also have scheduled friendlies in March against the Netherlands and Russia.

France take on Romania in the opening European Championship match on June 10 in Paris. Switzerland and Albania are the other teams in Group A.

