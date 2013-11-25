Manchester City's Jesus Navas (C) shoots and scores his second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Premier League title challenge revved up with a 6-0 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur but Atletico Madrid went one better in Spain with a thumping 7-0 victory over Getafe as there were goals galore in La Liga.

Mario Goetze was on the scoresheet for German champions Bayern Munich on his return to former club Borussia Dortmund.

ENGLAND

Manchester City moved up to fourth with an emphatic win that left north Londoners Spurs licking their wounds after a slump in form dropped them to ninth in the table.

Arsenal moved four points clear at the summit with Olivier Giroud scoring twice in a 2-0 win over surprise package Southampton, after second place Liverpool and Everton drew 3-3 in a classic Merseyside derby.

Daniel Sturridge scored an 89th-minute equaliser to give Liverpool a point after the hosts had twice come from behind to lead 3-2 in a pulsating clash.

Manchester United conceded in injury time to draw 2-2 with Cardiff City on Sunday, leaving them sixth in the table and seven points adrift of Arsenal, while Chelsea, in third and four behind the leaders, wrapped up a routine 3-0 win over West Ham United.

GERMANY

Midfielder Goetze scored as Bayern Munich consolidated their lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a superb 3-0 victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund youth product Goetze, who joined Bayern in a 37 million eurosdeal, was welcomed with jeers and whistles from some 80,000 Dortmund fans but silenced the home crowd with his opening goal.

Arjen Robben and Thomas Mueller completed their first win over Dortmund since 2010, keeping the treble winners four points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who edged past Hertha Berlin 1-0 courtesy of Stefan Kiessling's eighth goal of the campaign to move up to 31 points.

Dortmund's defeat meant they dropped to third on 28 points.

SPAIN

Unbeaten leaders Barcelona, second-placed Atletico Madrid and their city rivals Real in third all recorded big wins to continue their serene progress at the top.

Barca brushed Granada aside 4-0 at the Nou Camp, Atletico battered another Madrid club, Getafe, 7-0 at the Calderon and Real hammered Granada's promoted Andalusian rivals Almeria 5-0 on the south coast.

Barca made light of the absence of World Player of the Year Lionel Messi, playmaker Xavi and goalkeeper Victor Valdes, who were all out injured, with Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas netting penalties and Alexis Sanchez and Pedro also on the scoresheet.

Raul Garcia and David Villa scored two goals apiece for Atletico and Diego Costa volleyed a spectacular overhead kick against Getafe, while Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Real in the third minute in Almeria before going off as a precaution after picking up a knock.

Barca, whose only slip was a 0-0 draw at Osasuna last month, have 40 points from 14 matches, Atletico 37 and Real 34.

ITALY

Juventus overhauled AS Roma at the top, at least for 24 hours, when they won 2-0 at Livorno with second-half goals from Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez.

Juventus have 34 points from 13 games, two ahead of unbeaten AS Roma who will host Cagliari on Monday (1945).

Third-placed Napoli slumped to their second successive defeat, going down 1-0 at home to a late goal from Antonio Cassano.

Mario Balotelli missed a penalty as troubled AC Milan were held 1-1 at home by Genoa, leaving them 13th with 14 points.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain maintained a four-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspiring the French champions to a 3-0 win at Stade Reims on Saturday.

PSG have 34 points from 14 games, four clear of Lille in second after they beat Toulouse 1-0 on Sunday.

Monaco kept pace with the leaders when Mounir Obbadi's long-renge strike earned them a 1-0 win at Nantes and ended a three-match winless streak in all competitions.

Nine people were injured as St Etienne fans threw seats at the home supporters at Nice's Allianz Riviera stadium, prompting the French League to threaten a travel ban on away fans.

