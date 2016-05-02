LONDON Barcelona remained at the La Liga summit as the top three sides all won while Leicester City and Bayern Munich missed the chance to secure the Premier League and Bundesliga titles.

Bayern were held to a 1-1 home draw by Borussia Moenchengladbach and Leicester drew 1-1 at Manchester United but both teams remained firmly on course to win their leagues.

French champions Paris St Germain equalled the Ligue 1 record points haul in a single season when they thrashed Stade Rennes 4-0 on Friday.

SPAIN

Only one point separates the top three as leaders Barcelona and challengers Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid all picked up victories this weekend.

A lacklustre Barca won 2-0 at 10-man Real Betis thanks tosecond-half goals from Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez, but Atletico remained level after Antoine Griezmann fired them to a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid are one point behind in third and still firmly in the hunt after a Gareth Bale header secured a 1-0 win atReal Sociedad. Villarreal sealed fourth spot and a place in nextyear's Champions League playoff round with a 2-0 win at Valencia.

ENGLAND

Leicester City missed the chance to clinch their first Premier League title when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday but they need only two points from their last two games to seal it.

If Tottenham Hotspur fail to beat Chelsea on Monday Leicester will secure their first English top-flight crown.

Manchester City lost 4-2 at Southampton to slip three points behind third-placed Arsenal, who beat Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday.

Norwich are second-bottom of the table, a point behind Sunderland, who drew 1-1 at Stoke City, and two adrift of Newcastle United who climbed out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich, needing a win to clinch their fourth successive Bundesliga title with two games to spare, were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Thomas Mueller gave Bayern an early lead but Andre Hahn equalised for the visitors 18 minutes from time.

Bayern are five points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who thrashed VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 helped by two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

ITALY

Juventus, who won their fifth successive title last Monday, refused to let up as they beat Carpi 2-0, their 25th win in 26 league games.

The defeat left Carpi in 17th place, one above the relegation zone, on 35 points, ahead of Palermo on goal difference after the Sicilians beat Sampdoria 2-0.

Second-placed Napoli host Atalanta and third-placed AS Roma visit Genoa on Monday.

FRANCE

Champions Paris St Germain equalled the Ligue 1 recordpoints haul in a single season when they thrashed Stade Rennes 4-0 on Friday.

Top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted twice as PSG moved upto 89 points, with Maxwell and Edinson Cavani adding the other goals in a one-sided match.

Olympique Lyon and AS Monaco remained level on 62 points inthe race for second place and an automatic Champions League spot after victories over Ajaccio and Guingamp respectively. They meet on Saturday in a decisive match.

Nine-times Ligue 1 champions Olympique Marseille preservedtheir top-flight status with a 1-0 win at Angers.

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam kept up their narrow lead over champions PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Dutch league as both teams won on the penultimate weekend of the championship to set up a decisive final day.

Ajax crushed visitors Twente Enschede 4-0 and PSV overwhelmed bottom side SC Cambuur 6-2, leaving Ajax at the top with a better goal difference by six.

Barring a massive turnaround, they will claim back the title if they win at relegation-threatened De Graafschap next Sunday.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)