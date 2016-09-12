Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League - Old Trafford - 10/9/16. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the end of the match. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine. Livepic

LONDON Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho renewed their rivalry with Guardiola, as he often does, comimg out on top as Manchester City beat Manchester United to maintain their 100 percent start to the Premier League season.

His former club Barcelona were the weekend's big shock though, losing in La Liga to Alaves.

Mario Balotelli was back amongst the goals as he scored twice on his debut for Nice against Marseilles while old-time Francesco Totti scored for Roma.

ENGLAND

There was delight for Pep Guardiola as Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in an absorbing derby with Belgian Kevin de Bruyne scoring City's first goal and creating the second.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on target for Jose Mourinho's United but they slipped to their first defeat of the season.

Diego Costa scored twice but could not prevent Chelsea losing their 100 percent Premier League record in a controversial 2-2 draw at Swansea on Sunday, leaving Man City two points clear of them at the top of table.

Arsenal were lucky to escape with three points from a home clash with Southampton as Santi Cazorla held his nerve to score a 94th-minute penalty in a 2-1 win, while a breathless attacking display from Liverpool helped them to a 4-1 victory over champions Leicester City.

FRANCE

Mario Balotelli lit up the Riviera derby with two goals on his Nice debut to hand them a 3-2 victory over Olympique Marseille on Sunday -- his first league goals for a year.

The 26-year-old former Inter Milan and Manchester City striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot after seven minutes and struck again 12 minutes from full time when he headed home a Ricardo cross.

Florian Thauvin cancelled out Balotelli's opener and former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis put Marseille ahead.

After Italy striker Balotelli equalised, Nice snatched the points when Wylan Cyprien struck from long range.

Nice are second in Ligue 1, behind leaders Monaco on goal difference. Monaco won 4-1 at Lille.

GERMANY

Finnish substitute Joel Pohjanpalo scored a hat-trick in the final 11 minutes to fire Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-1 home win over Hamburg SV on a Saturday of late drama in the Bundesliga.

Promoted Freiburg scored twice in the last five minutes to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1, Bundesliga debutants RB Leipzig stunned Borussia Dortmund with an 89th-minute goal and Darmstadt snatched a last-minute win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mario Gomez drew a blank on his debut for VfL Wolfsburg, who were held 0-0 at home by Cologne, while Hertha Berlin's 2-0 win at Ingolstadt left them and Bayern Munich as the only teams with six points from their first two games.

ITALY

Veteran Francesco Totti scored a stoppage-time winner from a penalty in his first appearance of the season as Roma beat Sampdoria 3-2 in Serie A on Sunday.

The 39-year-old former Italy international has now scored in 23 consecutive league seasons for Roma. Sunday's goal lifted the team to within two points of early leaders Juventus, who defeated Sassuolo 3-1 on Saturday.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart had a debut to forget at Torino, where he moved on loan 12 days ago after losing his first-team place at Manchester City.

Torino lost 2-1 at Atalanta after Hart misjudged a corner cross in the 56th minute, leaving space for Andrea Masiello to equalise for the home side.

SPAIN

Champions Barcelona suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by promoted Alaves at the Nou Camp on Saturday as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta, rested by coach Luis Enrique after returning from international duty, long-haul flights and injury, watched from the bench.

With Sporting Gijon rising to third in La Liga thanks to a 2-1 win over Leganes on Sunday, Barcelona were pushed down to fifth place.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from two months out with a knee injury to help Real Madrid thrash Osasuna 5-2 and go two points clear at the top.

Ronaldo scored six minutes into his return from the injury sustained in the Euro 2016 final as Real equalled their 1960-61 record of 15 successive league victories.

