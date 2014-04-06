April 6 Premier League leaders Liverpool and La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid both won to continue their surprise bids for their respective titles.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich suffered their first league defeat in 18 months at Augsburg, ending their record 53-game unbeaten run, while Roma kept up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus and Paris St Germain stayed 13 points clear in France.

ENGLAND

Liverpool returned to top of the Premier League on Sunday after beating West Ham United 2-1 in a physical battle decided by two Steven Gerrard penalties, after rivals Chelsea and Manchester City both won easily on Saturday.

Liverpool took the lead from the spot before a battling West Ham netted a controversial equaliser when former Reds striker Andy Carroll appeared to foul visiting keeper Simon Mignolet, allowing Guy Demel to prod home.

Liverpool, however, struck back after being awarded a dubious second penalty for a foul by home keeper Adrian on Jon Flanagan and Gerrard fired in from the spot for the second time.

Liverpool now have 74 points from 33 games, two clear of second placed Chelsea, who beat Stoke City 3-0 with goals from Mohamed Salah, Frank Lampard and Willian.

Manchester City are third, four points behind Liverpool, but with two games in hand, after beating Southampton 4-1 with goals from Yaya Toure, Samir Nasri, Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic.

Fifth-placed Everton secured a fillip in the race for the top four by beating Arsenal 3-0 at home to move within a point of their rivals for the final Champions League qualifying spot.

At the other end of the table, second-bottom Cardiff City's relegation plight deepened with a 3-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, while Fulham gave themselves hope of avoiding the drop with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid remained on course for a surprise Spanish title triumph when Raul Garcia's header secured a 1-0 victory for the leaders at home to Villarreal on Saturday as closest rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid also won.

Lionel Messi struck twice for Barca in a laboured 3-1 home success against bottom side Real Betis as the champions stayed hard on Atletico's heels, a point adrift with six matches left including a clash between the sides at the Nou Camp on the final day of the season.

Third-placed Real are still in the hunt, two points behind Barca, after Gareth Bale smashed in a brilliant long-range effort and Asier Illarramendi scored against his former club in a 4-0 romp at sixth-placed Real Sociedad.

Atletico have 79 points from 32 matches, three more than their tally from last season when they finished third. Barca are second on 78 and Real have 76.

GERMANY

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich suffered their first league defeat in 18 months when they lost 1-0 at Augsburg on Saturday as Sascha Moelders' first-half strike ended their record 53-game unbeaten run.

The Bavarians, who clinched this season's title in record time with seven games left and take on Manchester United in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week, had not lost in the Bundesliga since a 2-1 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in October 2012.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who take on Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final return leg, went three points clear of Schalke 04 with a 2-1 win against VfL Wolfsburg.

Striker Robert Lewandowski, who had missed the first leg of their European clash through suspension, was on target for Dortmund along with Marco Reus.

Schalke 04 have 55 points, seven more than fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, after snatching a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain stayed 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 over Stade Reims as second place Monaco maintained their slim title chances with a 3-1 win against Nantes.

An Edinson Cavani strike and two Aissa Mandi own goals gave Paris St Germain, who were without injured talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, their 11th win in a row in all competitions, while they have not conceded a goal in the league this year.

A James Rodriguez double helped Monaco cling on to PSG's coattails with a 3-1 win over Nantes.

The Colombia playmaker drilled home left-footed to put the hosts and then turned provider when his corner was headed in by Andrea Raggi to double the lead.

Rodriguez, who joined Monaco from Porto for a transfer fee of 45 million euros ($61.18 million) in the close season, fired in a penalty after 76 minutes for his ninth goal of the season, before Nantes grabbed a consolation through Alejandro Bedoya.

The win moved Monaco to 66 points, six clear of third-place Lille, who beat Toulouse 2-1.

ITALY

AS Roma kept up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus by beating Cagliari 3-1 away with a Mattia Destro hat-trick. The win took Roma within five points on Juventus who are at home to Livorno on Monday (1700 GMT).

Third-placed Napoli lost 1-0 to a Marco Parolo goal at Parma who pulled level in fifth place with troubled Inter Milan.

Inter, in danger of missing out on European football for a second successive season, were held 2-2 at home by lowly Bologna after striker Diego Milito missed a late penalty.

Juventus, still favourites for a third successive title, have 81 points, with Roma on 76 and Napoli 64. Fiorentina, 2-1 winners over Udinese, are fourth with 55.

GREECE

Panathinaikos's strong finish to the Greek season continued with a 3-1 home win over Levadiakos on Sunday that moved them third in the table as teams jostle for position ahead of the end-of-season playoffs.

Giorgos Koutroubis's opener for Panathinaikos was cancelled out by the visitor's Emmanuel Kone, but second-half goals from Nikos Karelis and Mehdi Abeid helped Panathinaikos claim victory.

Panathinaikos have 66 points from 33 matches, three adrift of second-placed PAOK Salonika, who were comfortable 2-0 winners against Atromitos Athinon, courtesy of goals from Dimitris Salpingidis and Bebras Natcho.

With one match to play until the end of the regular Super League season, the focus is switching to the playoffs, which are contested between the four teams finishing from second to fifth.

Currently PAOK, Panathinaikos, Atromitos and Asteras Tripolis occupy the playoff places.

Olympiakos Piraeus, who wrapped up a 41st league title last month, slumped to a 2-0 defeat at PAS Giannena.

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam missed the chance to wrap up a fourth successive Dutch league title as they were held 1-1 away at Vitesse Arnhem while Feyenoord trimmed the gap on them in the standings with a comfortable 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk.

Ajax would have been crowned champions if they had won and second-placed Feyenoord failed to win their home match against RKC, however the title chase remains alive as the points gap between the long-standing rivals was cut to six points with three rounds of matches left in the campaign.

Ajax were fortunate to share the spoils after teenager Bertrand Traore, on-loan from Chelsea, put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute, snapping up a rebound from Zakaria Labyad's free kick.

Ajax levelled soon after the restart through Iceland international Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, after which the match petered out

Graziano Pelle returned from suspension to score both goals for Feyenoord in an easy win.