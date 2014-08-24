LONDON Aug 24 Bayern Munich and Barcelona began their domestic league seasons with victories but beleaguered Manchester United are still seeking a first win under new manager Louis van Gaal and Paris St Germain continue to stutter.

SPAIN

New Barcelona coach Luis Enrique enjoyed a winning start in his La Liga opener but it was a familiar face which did the damage, Lionel Messi scoring twice as the hosts shrugged off a first-half red card for Javier Mascherano to beat Elche 3-0.

Champions Atletico Madrid begin their title defence on Monday at Rayo Vallecano having lifted the Super Cup on Friday with a 2-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid, who host Cordoba in their La Liga bow on Monday.

ENGLAND

Chelsea made it two wins out of two with Diego Costa again on the scoresheet in a slightly laboured 2-0 home win over promoted Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur are also on six points after a 4-0 home thrashing of new boys Queens Park Rangers, managed by former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, but London rivals Arsenal again flattered to deceive in grabbing a late 2-2 draw at Everton.

New Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal slammed his players for a second straight game after a patchy 1-1 draw at Sunderland. Champions Manchester City host Liverpool on Monday.

GERMANY

Champions Bayern Munich got off to a winning Bundesliga start, beating ambitious VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 at home to pick up where they left off last season, with Thomas Mueller and Arjen Robben on target.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 2-0 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen with Karim Bellarabi netting the league's fastest goal ever after only nine seconds.

Fellow Champions League competitors Schalke 04 also failed to impress after seeing Hanover 96 come from a goal down to beat them 2-1.

FRANCE

Paris st Germain continued their faltering start to the defence of their Ligue 1 title with a 0-0 draw at Evian after playing the last half an hour with 10 men following Yohan Cabaye's dismissal.

AS Monaco finally recorded their first points of the campaign when Radamel Falcao's header just before the break sealed a 1-0 win at Nantes, who missed a first-half penalty.

ITALY

Serie A does not start for another week but there was Italian Cup third round action this weekend, Palermo and Chievo the top flight casualties as they lost to second tier Modena and Pescara.

GREECE

PAOK Salonika's Super League season began on a sour note with owner Ivan Savvidis needing a police escort to leave the stadium after he was involved in a confrontation with a supporter following a dour 1-1 home draw with AEL Kallonis.

Panathinaikos also failed to sparkle in their season opener, only managing a 1-1 draw at Levadiakos.

SCOTLAND

Inverness Caledonian Thistle stayed top after an own goal secured a 1-0 home win over giants Celtic, who lost in the league for the first time this term. (Editing by Mark Meadows)