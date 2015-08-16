LONDON Aug 16 Manchester City sent a strong signal to Chelsea that they are determined to regain their Premier League crown after thrashing the Premier League champions 3-0.

Thomas Mueller scored twice in Bayern Munich's 5-0 demolition of Hamburg SV as the Bavarians laid down a marker in their hunt for a record fourth straight Bundesliga title.

French champions Paris St Germain eased to a 2-0 win over Ajaccio to move top of the Ligue 1 standings on goal difference.

ENGLAND

Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho scored as Manchester City crushed champions Chelsea 3-0 to move top of the table after two matches.

Adnan Januzaj's goal lifted Manchester United to a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa, their second successive victory, and Leicester City won 2-1 at West Ham United to join them and City on six points.

Arsenal won 2-1 at Crystal Palace to record their first win of the campaign.

- -

GERMANY

Thomas Mueller scored twice in Bayern Munich's 5-0 demolition of Hamburg SV in the season opener with the Bavarians setting a marker as they launch their bid for a record fourth straight Bundesliga title.

Last season's runners-up and German Cup winners VfL Wolfsburg had a more subdued start, edging 2-1 past gutsy Eintracht Frankfurt with Ivan Perisic and Bas Dost scoring for the Wolves.

Borussia Dortmund, with new coach Thomas Tuchel on the bench, shot out of the blocks by crushing Borussia Moenchenglabdach 4-0.

- -

FRANCE

French champions Paris St Germain eased to a 2-0 win over Ajaccio on Sunday to move top of the Ligue 1 standings on goal difference.

Blaise Matuidi put PSG ahead after 10 minutes with a shot into the top corner and Thiago Silva headed in the second 10 minutes later.

A first-half strike by defender Hamari Traore earned Stade de Reims a 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille to keep them joint top and Caen also have six points from two games after beating Toulouse 1-0.

- -

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord top the early standings with a maximum six points.

Anwar El Ghazi grabbed another double as Ajax registered a second successive 3-0 victory, against Willem II Tilburg. El Ghazi also scored two goals last weekend when Ajax began their campaign with a win at AZ Alkmaar.

Goals from debutant Michiel Kramer and veteran Dirk Kuyt, back at the club after eight years away, handed Feyenoord a 2-0 win at SC Cambuur. Luciano Narsingh scored twice as champions PSV Eindhoven beat Groningen 2-0 in their first home match.

- -

SERBIA

Promoted Javor Ivanjica continued their fine start after a 2-1 home win over OFK Belgrade kept them top of the 16-team first division with 15 points from six games.

First-half goals from Uzbekistan forward Husniddin Gafurov and Marko Docic put Javor in the driving seat before Mladen Sarajlin scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Red Star Belgrade stayed second, a point behind, after midfielders Aleksandar Katai and Sasa Stojanovic gave the 1991 European Cup winners a 2-0 win at top flight newcommers Radnik Surdulica. (Editing by Ed Osmond)