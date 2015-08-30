BERLIN Aug 30 Manchester City made it four wins in a row this season in the Premier League while Italy's Juventus recorded the worst start of a Serie A champion since 1941 following a second successive defeat, this time against AS Roma.

England

Raheem Sterling scored his first goal for Manchester City as they maintained their ominous 100 percent start to the season with a 2-0 victory against promoted Watford to open up an eight-point advantage over champions Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge side's underwhelming start continued after they slumped to a surprise 2-1 home defeat against an impressive Crystal Palace despite Radamel Falcao's first goal for the club.

Manchester United and Liverpool, both unbeaten after three games, suffered surprise defeats -- 2-1 away against Swansea City and 3-0 at home against West Ham United respectively.

Arsenal laboured to their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory against 10-man Newcastle United thanks to Fabrico Coloccini's own-goal.

Spain

James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale each scored twice as Real Madrid got their campaign up and running with a 5-0 win at home to Real Betis, after champions Barcelona had edged Malaga 1-0 at the Nou Camp.

Thomas Vermaelen scored his first goal for Barca to maintain their perfect start with six points from two matches, level at the top with Celta Vigo, surprise package Eibar and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico earned a hard-fought 3-0 victory at Sevilla, Colombia striker Jackson Martinez netting his first goal since arriving from Porto last month, after Eibar had earlier beaten far more illustrious Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

Germany

Borussia Dortmund eased past Hertha Berlin 3-1 to go top of the Bundesliga with their third consecutive victory.

Shinji Kagawa helped set up two goals for the Ruhr valley club who have nine points, as many as champions Bayern Munich, but are top on goal difference.

Bayern's own fine form saw them beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 with two goals from Thomas Mueller on his 200th Bundesliga game.

Italy

After losing only three league games last season Juventus have now made the worst start of any Italian champions in 74 years, slumping to a 2-1 loss at AS Roma for their second straight defeat, the first time Juve have suffered such a poor start in the league.

New strikers Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano bagged their maiden Serie A goals to give AC Milan their first points of the season with a 2-1 home win over Empoli while striker Mario Balotelli, back on loan at his old club from Liverpool, spent the game on the bench.

Chievo Verona are the early pacesetters after they hammered Lazio 4-0 to make it two wins out of two and seven goals scored.

France

Edinson Cavani struck twice as Paris St Germain beat Monaco 3-0 to extend their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season to four wins.

Laurent Blanc's side, who have yet to concede a goal, lead Stade de Reims, who crushed FC Lorient 4-1, by three points, while Monaco, eliminated in the playoff round of the Champions League by Valencia earlier this week, are 13th on five points.

PSG also saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic start up front as the Sweden striker made his season debut after recovering from a knee injury.

Netherlands

Ajax Amsterdam's Anwar El Ghazi kept up his early season scoring form with two more goals in a 4-0 win over ADO Den Haag that took them clear at the top of the Dutch league with their fourth straight win.

They are the only team with a perfect record after Feyenoord lost 3-1 at champions PSV Eindhoven. Ajax have 12 points, three ahead of Heracles Almelo, Feyenoord and Roda JC Kerkrade.

PSV are fifth alongside PEC Zwolle on eight points.

Portugal

Goals from Aboubakar and Maicon gave Porto a 2-0 win over Estoril sending the former European champions to the top of the table with seven points.

Benfica came from a goal down to beat Moreirense 3-2 at home to move a point behind the leads on six

Greece

Panathinaikos bounced back from their shock Europa League exit to Qabala of Azerbaijan in midweek to crush Kalloni 4-0 and go top of the table with six points from two games, ahead of champions Olympiakos, who eased past Levadiakos 2-0, on goal difference. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mitch Phillips)