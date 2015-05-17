LONDON May 17 Barcelona won the Spanish title, Benfica were crowned Portuguese champions and Zenit St Petersburg secured the Russian Premier League trophy on Sunday.

Paris St Germain wrapped up their third French title in a row and Borussia Moenchengladbach sealed a place in next season's Champions League after clinching third place in the Bundesliga.

SPAIN

Barcelona claimed the La Liga trophy for the fifth time in seven years after a clinical Lionel Messi strike secured a 1-0 victory at Atletico Madrid which wrapped up the title with a game to spare.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit a hat-trick for Real Madrid in their 4-1 victory at Espanyol but Barca cannot be caught with a four-point lead.

Messi combined with Pedro Rodriguez to slot home after 65 minutes and give Luis Enrique his first piece of silverware as coach of Barcelona who are still on course for a treble of trophies.

ENGLAND

Former England captain Steven Gerrard bade an emotional farewell to Anfield after more than 700 matches as a Liverpool player but could not stop his side losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace.

Southampton's Sadio Mane bagged the fastest top flight hat-trick in 127 years, scoring three goals in 2 minutes 56 seconds as Southampton beat Aston Villa 6-1.

Leicester City and Villa ensured their Premier League status for next season but Hull City look set for the drop after losing 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City won 4-2 at Swansea City to close on second place behind champions Chelsea and Arsenal drew 1-1 at Manchester United to all but secure third.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain clinched a third successive Ligue 1 title with a game to spare and stayed on course for an unprecedented domestic treble with a 2-1 win at Montpellier.

The Qatari-owned club needed only a point but ended the night eight points clear of closest rivals Olympique Lyonnais who were held to a 1-1 home draw by Girondins Bordeaux.

GERMANY

Borussia Moenchengladbach will play in the Champions League group stage for the first time next season after beating Werder Bremen 2-0 to secure a top-three finish with a game to spare.

Schalke 04 rescued a Europa League spot from an otherwise disappointing domestic campaign thanks to a late own goal from Paderborn's Uwe Huenemeier.

VfB Stuttgart gave themselves a lifeline with a 2-1 win over Hamburg SV, who drop to 17th place.

Hamburg could see their record of being the only team to have played every season in the Bundesliga since its creation in 1963 end next week.

RUSSIA

Zenit St Petersburg, led by Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas, won the Russian Premier League title for the fourth time on Sunday after drawing 1-1 at FC Ufa.

The point proved to be enough for Zenit to celebrate with two games to spare, putting them an unassailable eight points clear of nearest challengers CSKA Moscow.

PORTUGAL

Benfica won the Portuguese league for the second year running on Sunday when they drew 0-0 at Vitoria Guimaraes and rivals Porto were held 1-1 at Belenenses.

The results meant that Benfica stayed three points clear of Porto with one match each to play and cannot be caught because they have the better head-to-head record against their rivals.

ITALY

AS Roma and Lazio both won as they continued their battle for a place in the Champions League next season.

Roma, in second which earns a place in the group stage, beat Udinese 2-1 and Lazio, one point behind in third which earns a place in the playoff round, won 1-0 at Sampdoria.

Cagliari lost 1-0 at home to Palermo and were relegated, ending 11 seasons in the top flight.

UKRAINE

Dynamo Kiev clinched their 14th league title with two games remaining on Sunday with a 1-0 home win over Europa League finalists Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

The victory ended the five-year dominance of Shakhtar Donetsk who are second in the standings.

SWITZERLAND

FC Basel won the Swiss Super League for an unprecedented sixth season in a row on Sunday, clinching the title with a drab 0-0 draw at home to Young Boys Berne.

Basel, who have won the title nine times in the last 12 seasons and 17 times overall, stayed 11 points clear of second-placed Young Boys with three matches to play.

They will enter next season's Champions League in the third qualifying round.

DENMARK

FC Midtjylland winger Pione Sisto scored one goal and made another in a 2-0 home win over second placed FC Copenhagen that all but secured the Danish league title for his side.

Midtjylland now have a 12-point lead with four games left to play, and with a goal difference of plus 31, are 17 goals better off than nearest rivals Copenhagen.

(Compiled by Douglas Beattie; Editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)