Football Soccer - Fiorentina v Juventus - Italian Serie A - Artemio Franchi stadium, Florence, Italy - 24/04/16 Juventus' players celebrate at the end of the match against Fiorentina. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Football Soccer - Everton v Manchester United - FA Cup Semi Final - Wembley Stadium - 23/4/16Manchester United's Anthony Martial, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia celebrate after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Football Soccer - Leicester City v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - The King Power Stadium - 24/4/16Leonardo Ulloa scores the third goal for Leicester CityReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

Football Soccer - Spanish Liga BBVA- Atletico Madrid v Malaga - Vicente Calderon stadium, Spain - 23/04/16. Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates his first goal during the match. REUTERS/Juan Medina

LONDON Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid all won to leave the race for the La Liga title on a knife edge with three matches left in the season.

Leicester City beat Swansea City 4-0 in the Premier League to move closer to their first English top-flight title while Manchester United and Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final.

Bayern Munich won again but will have to wait at least another week to clinch their fourth successive Bundesliga title after nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund also took three points.

SPAIN

Red-hot Luis Suarez scored four goals for the second game in a row as Barcelona stayed top of La Liga by hammering Sporting Gijon 6-0 on Saturday.

Gareth Bale made up for the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring twice as Real Madrid came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid kept up their challenge with a 1-0 home victory over Malaga.

Barcelona have 82 points, ahead of Atletico on goal difference, and Real Madrid are one point back in third with three games left.

Suarez moved ahead of Ronaldo as the league's top scorer on 34 goals after netting four times, including two penalties, in the space of 25 second-half minutes.

ENGLAND

Leicester City crushed Swansea City 4-0 on Sunday to move within five points of their first English top-flight title with three games left in the season.

They are eight points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who play West Bromwich Albion on Monday, after striker Leonardo Ulloa struck twice against Swansea to make light of the absence of suspended leading scorer Jamie Vardy.

Manchester City thrashed Stoke City 4-0 to move into third place ahead of Arsenal who were held to a 0-0 draw at Sunderland, a result that lifted the hosts out of the relegation zone.

Manchester United will play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final, a repeat of the showpiece match in 1990.

Striker Anthony Martial scored three minutes into stoppage- time to earn United a 2-1 semi-final win over Everton at Wembley on Saturday and Connor Wickham's header gave Palace a 2-1 victory over Watford on Sunday.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich moved within one win of a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title after beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 to maintain a seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund with three matches left.

The treble-chasing Bavarians never hit top form but struck twice in the second half through Arturo Vidal and Douglas Costa to edge closer to their first silverware of the season.

Dortmund eased past VfB Stuttgart 3-0 to keep their slim title hopes alive, with Bayer Leverkusen staging a scintillating three-goal comeback to beat Schalke 04 3-2 and almost make sure of a third-place finish and Champions League action.

ITALY

Juventus moved 12 points clear at the top of Serie A afterseeing off rivals Fiorentina 2-1 and will wrap up the title on Monday if second-placed Napoli fail to win at AS Roma.

Alvaro Morata scored the winner moments after NikolaKalinic's equaliser had cancelled out Mario Mandzukic's opener, and the Croatian forward was denied a second leveller at the death when his penalty was saved by Gianluigi Buffon.

Stevan Jovetic's double helped Inter Milan to acome-from-behind victory over Udinese as Roberto Mancini's side kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Juventus have 85 points after 35 matches with Napoli on 73, Roma on 68 and Inter 64.

FRANCE

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria bagged the winner as champions Paris St Germain beat Lille 2-1 to capture the French League Cup trophy for the third year in succession, and for a record sixth time, on Saturday. Olympique Lyon moved into second place in Ligue 1 after winning 3-2 at Toulouse as fellow Champions League hopefuls Monaco dropped to third after being held 1-1 at Stade Rennes.

Corentin Tolisso bagged an 85th-minute winner to denyrelegation strugglers Toulouse and take Lyon on to 59 points, level with Monaco but ahead of their rivals due to a superior goal difference.

Marseille extended their miserable club-record run of homegames without victory to 15 after drawing 1-1 with Nantes, staying five points above the relegation zone with three matches to play.

