BELGRADE Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade sacked managing director Mladen Krstajic on Monday after the club's early exit from European competition in August triggered a conflict with the club's president Dragan Djuric.

Coach Aleksandar Stanojevic said he would step down as soon as he returned from vacation to stand by Krstajic, whose feud with Djuric boiled over last weekend when the pair blamed each other for their failed campaign in Europe.

"Krstajic has been relieved of his duties because of serious violations of his duties and unprofessional conduct," board vice-president Mile Jovicic told reporters.

"He was given a chance to apologise for his outrageous remarks and he gave us no choice after refusing to adhere."

Former international defender Krstajic, who was appointed after he captained Partizan to their 23rd league title last season, fell out with Djuric after elimination in the Europa League qualifiers by Irish part-timers Shamrock Rovers.

They pair failed to reconcile even after Partizan won 13 league games in row to go top of the Serbian league 10 points clear of bitter city rivals Red Star at the winter break.

Djuric kept criticising coach Stanojevic and Krstajic, prompting the latter to reply with a volley of his own last weekend, when he accused Djuric of not making the best use of revenue gained from selling the club's most talented players.

"I have no regrets because I am proud of everything I have done for Partizan," Krstajic said. "I didn't want to apologise because I've got a character and my conscience is clear."

Coach Stanojevic, who enjoyed Krstajic's support while he also came to loggerheads with Djuric, said he would officially resign upon his return to Belgrade.

"I am Partizan's former coach as of today and I will hold an official press conference to announce my decision when I return to Belgrade," he told the B92 website (www.b92.net).

"I wonder whether it has crossed Djuric's mind that his departure would be in the club's best interest because 90 percent of the fans have made it clear they are on our side.

"I would probably be better off financially if I waited for him to sack me because the club would have to compensate me but I have made up my mind," he said.

The Serbian league continues on March 3 when Partizan, who are chasing a record fifth successive league title, visit first division newcomers Novi Pazar.

