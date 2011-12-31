LISBON Dec 31 Former Portugal and Benfica striker Eusebio was discharged from hospital on Saturday after recovering from pneumonia.

Eusebio, Portugal's greatest player and rated as one of the best of all time, had spent the last two weeks in hospital. He turns 70 next month.

"I'm going to spend New Year's at home with the family, and hopefully nothing else will happen to me," Eusebio said while jokingly knocking on wood in the table in front of him.

Eusebio, who was born in Mozambique, helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in extra time to Manchester United. Benfica won the trophy in 1961 and 1962.

He was the top-scorer at the 1966 World Cup where Portugal lost to eventual champions England in the semi-finals.

"I had been travelling a bit too much recently. Went to Mozambique, where it was hot, then came back to Lisbon where it was cooler and then on to Brazil for an event about the next World Cup, that is where I felt a bit sicker," he told journalists before leaving the Luz hospital in Lisbon.

"It all went well, the drugs worked and the situation was completely resolved, now he will need to rest at home for a while," said Luz hospital clinical director Joao Sa.

Eusebio said he hoped to have the chance to keep following the endeavours of his beloved Benfica and Portugal.

"I don't play anymore but if God wills I will be close to Portugal's national team. We have the Euro 2012 in a few months and got the players to go there and fight bravely," he said.

"I can't forget about my club and though I know it will be tough I believe Benfica can be champions, I really hope that happens".

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories