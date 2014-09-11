Paulo Bento listens to a question during a media conference before the start of a team training session in Brasilia ahead of their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/Files

Paulo Bento paid for Portugal's disappointing World Cup and calamitous start to the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign on Thursday when his contract was terminated by the FPF.

A statement on the Portuguese football association's website confirmed the news most had been waiting for since Portugal suffered an embarrassing home defeat by Albania on Sunday.

Portugal fans booed the team after the 1-0 defeat by Albania, heaping pressure on the 45-year-old Bento.

The former Benfica player took over the national team in 2010, leading Portugal to the World Cup via playoff win against Sweden.

They began with a 4-0 hammering by Germany and although they drew with the United States and beat Ghana they failed to reach the knockout stages.

